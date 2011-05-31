Max Steenbergen

Nautical Icons

Max Steenbergen
Max Steenbergen
  • Save
Nautical Icons nautical marine radar rudder anchor 128px iconssom
Download color palette

Some icons which are part of a series I'm working on for the office. These are the logical result of bringing my newfound experience with making the Nintendo icons (which I'm not done with at all, btw) to actual projects.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Max Steenbergen
Max Steenbergen

More by Max Steenbergen

View profile
    • Like