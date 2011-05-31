Matt Spiel

www.rebuildjoplin.org

I was uber privileged to be in on a meeting last friday around lunch time. What came of it was this site, www.rebuildjoplin.org. The @spicreative crew worked their rears off through the weekend to get it up by sunday.

Just finished up some basic responsiveness done, and will be polishing things up through out the rest of the week. Hope you guys enjoy it, lemme know if you see anything we can clean up, do better, etc.

Posted on May 31, 2011
