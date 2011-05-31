Scott Boms

Wan

Scott Boms
Scott Boms
  • Save
Wan type white black refrigerator bold
Download color palette

Really big type. A chance to use both lettering.js and fittext.js from those fine, funky boys at Paravel along with some CSS3 goodness for kicks.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Scott Boms
Scott Boms

More by Scott Boms

View profile
    • Like