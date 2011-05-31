Patrick King

Dribblewideer4

Patrick King
Patrick King
  • Save
Dribblewideer4 deer sign signage t-shirt trade-gothic wisconsin
Download color palette

Debating between typographic treatments for the 4th design on my new site; The Wisconsin Store. http://bit.ly/kszCaJ This might be a good hybrid with the no frills Trade Gothic but adding the offset yellow in comic book fashion makes the message lighter.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Patrick King
Patrick King

More by Patrick King

View profile
    • Like