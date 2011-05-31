Patrick King

Deer Crossing t-shirt type treatment

Patrick King
Patrick King
  • Save
Deer Crossing t-shirt type treatment wisconsin rosewood signage deer t-shirt symbol
Download color palette

Debating between typographic treatments for the 4th design on my new site; The Wisconsin Store. http://bit.ly/kszCaJ

This type treatment may have more shelf appeal to the tourist trade. And the less formal type says "this is light."

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Patrick King
Patrick King

More by Patrick King

View profile
    • Like