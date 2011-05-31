Patrick King

Deer Crossing t-shirt type treatment

wisconsin deer t-shirt helvetica signage
Debating between typographic treatments for the 4th design on my new site; The Wisconsin Store. http://bit.ly/kszCaJ The "graphic manual" look of this fits well with the international symbols of the sign.

Posted on May 31, 2011
