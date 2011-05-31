Marc Majcher

Omega One Test

Omega One Test
The Megacity of Omegaton is no longer to be referred to as "Omegaton", "O-Ton", "O-Town", or any variation thereof. The official designation is now "Omega One". Please report any violations to the nearest Purity Administration station.

Posted on May 31, 2011
