Yet Another Boulder Poster illustration pencil sketch boulder colorado poster design
I'm starting to wonder how many Boulder, Colorado posters I can do before I've saturated the market. They keep selling so I'm happy to keep creating them. I do love my town!

This one is for Whole Foods so they can express some local love. It's just the pencil rough.

Posted on May 31, 2011
