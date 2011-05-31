Allan Lorde

Dub Ditch Front

Dub Ditch Front front dub ditch picnic business card
Business card for my homie's cassette-based label. dubditchpicnicrecords.blogspot.com/
Roland Space Echo photo courtesy of Justin Walsh: www.flickr.com/photos/uncletubby/2188860946/
Full version here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/elnegro/5782687045

Posted on May 31, 2011
