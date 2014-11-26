Atif Ahmed Akkhor

Shongshod Bhaban

Shongshod Bhaban dhaka startup lineart shongshad bhaban bangladesh minimalist debuts flat
To start my Dribbble journey I'm posting this illustration of one of the most famous landmarks of my city, the national assembly building (Shongshod Bhaban).

Thanks to @Susanna Baird for drafting me and @Qurratul Ayeen for suggesting her to draft me.

Posted on Nov 26, 2014
