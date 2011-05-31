Trent Walton

Jersey
Working on slides for Converge SE and thought these would be better than bullets. The numbers are the years/release dates for the fonts—so says wikipedia.

And yes, I've used similar jerseys before. SoSueMe ;)

Posted on May 31, 2011
