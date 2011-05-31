Andrew Arnott

Fred Perry

Andrew Arnott
Andrew Arnott
  • Save
Fred Perry limited edition fred perry
Download color palette

Playing About With Photoshop And Came Up With This.
Its A Logo For a Limited Edition Collection Of Polo Shirts And Shoes
Fred Perry Is A client I Would Love To Work With In The Future

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Andrew Arnott
Andrew Arnott

More by Andrew Arnott

View profile
    • Like