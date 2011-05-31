Jay Fanelli

MA Pencil

Jay Fanelli
Jay Fanelli
  • Save
MA Pencil
Download color palette

It's MA. It's a pencil. Trying desperately to use this, but I'm not sure it makes any sense given the context.

Posted on May 31, 2011
Jay Fanelli
Jay Fanelli
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jay Fanelli

View profile
    • Like