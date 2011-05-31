Alejandro Prieto

Matte painting (WIP)

Alejandro Prieto
Alejandro Prieto
  • Save
Matte painting (WIP) illustration drawing matte painting motion
Download color palette

Now adding some colors and textures to the sea. Looks quite nice so far, don't you think?

247954d16bbe7f7ae41e27f09f58768f
Rebound of
Matte painting (WIP)
By Alejandro Prieto
View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Alejandro Prieto
Alejandro Prieto

More by Alejandro Prieto

View profile
    • Like