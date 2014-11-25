Lauren Waller
Next

Flatstack

Lauren Waller
Next
Lauren Waller for Next
Hire Us
  • Save
Flatstack css flat design ui
Download color palette

Flat CSS-only browser windows, smart phones and tablets for showcasing projects.

http://playingwithcode.co.za/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2014
Next
Next
Hire Us

More by Next

View profile
    • Like