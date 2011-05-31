Gerren Lamson

Statler & Waldorf

Statler & Waldorf
Hand-drawing muppets.
Started with the hecklers up in the balcony.

Waldorf: "These seats are awful."
Statler: "Why? Can't you see anything?"
Waldorf: "That's the problem. I can see everything."

Posted on May 31, 2011
