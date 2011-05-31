Chris Johnson

MQFramework - Available

A responsive CSS 12 column grid (fixed width) framework for developing responsive sites.

@MQFramework is complete! http://mqframework.com/ Fixed and Fluid versions available to download.

http://mqframework.com/

Posted on May 31, 2011
