Chris Rhee

Chris Rhee: Personal Site

Chris Rhee
Chris Rhee
  • Save
Chris Rhee: Personal Site website web grunge personal wordpress adelle typekit din
Download color palette

In-browser screenshot. Launch in a few weeks.

I've owned my eponymous domain for 5 years and have never done anything with it.

Until now.

It will be the home of fast cars, faster women and the fastest fasteners.

EDIT (Oct 2011): Launched: http://chrisrhee.com

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Chris Rhee
Chris Rhee

More by Chris Rhee

View profile
    • Like