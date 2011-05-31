BOOM - The Designmoo Community Blog

I just published the first set of blog posts on the new Designmoo Community Blog. Pro members can download the premium design resources attached to each post.

So far we have 99 16px icons from Matt Skiles, a set of pixel patterns from Vin Thomas, a set of photo textures from Joel Beukelman, and a set of curves presets courtesy of Kyle Plattner.

(secret code hint: if you're already a Designmoo member, press Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, Enter to instantly gain Pro status for one month, at no cost)