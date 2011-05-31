Andrew

Tweed Ride

Andrew
Andrew
  • Save
Tweed Ride poster philadelphia bike bicycle illustration subtle minimal texture vintage aged
Download color palette

A poster illustration I started working on for fun for an annual Philadelphia, PA bike ride. Tried to pull the old timey feel that all the riders bring to the event.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Andrew
Andrew
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andrew

View profile
    • Like