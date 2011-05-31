Lorissa Shepstone

Rollergirl Poster

Lorissa Shepstone
Lorissa Shepstone
  • Save
Rollergirl Poster illustration
Download color palette

Working on a poster for a roller derby event. Been working on the illustration.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Lorissa Shepstone
Lorissa Shepstone

More by Lorissa Shepstone

View profile
    • Like