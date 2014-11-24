Jesper Klingenberg

Profile Card "Sketch Off"

Got challenged at a sketch meetup to participate in a "sketchoff" - 2 designers, 10 min, create a design from a simple brief.

5 min of work including finding all photos and icons.

Posted on Nov 24, 2014
