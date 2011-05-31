Trending designs to inspire you
A logo currently under development for a new suite of tools being created by QueryClick.
Designed to look like a lens, while incorporating the Q, retaining the QueryClick brand feel, and also hints of an eye, and even Pacman. hah.
Justification for the shadow - our QC logo is very 2D. It is more of a stamp style logo, whereas this "lens" logo needed to be more tangible - something that felt grabbable, while not going overboard with the cheesy shadow/bubble/shiny effect.
Thoughts and feedback are very welcome (and would be handy).