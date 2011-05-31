Den Brooks

Corners "NY Loft"

Den Brooks
Den Brooks
  • Save
Corners "NY Loft" isometric brooks corner corners cube mini ny loft furniture
Download color palette

Ta-daaa!
One more brand new shiny "Corner" arrived!
This time it's a NY modern loft, so hope you enjoy)
And stay tuned!

Bigger http://farm3.static.flickr.com/2640/5780608879_1e245b8c04_o.jpg

89a05ebf99b2d6a8c8d60c64c22ee80d
Rebound of
Living Cube 1.0
By Den Brooks
View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Den Brooks
Den Brooks

More by Den Brooks

View profile
    • Like