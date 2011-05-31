David Owen Morgan

Sky writing detail

Close up detail revealing that less is more when rendering cloud lettering.

A lesson from the impressionists: take off your glasses, leave only what’s essential to suggest letterforms.

(Then go back and fill in the worst bits if the client insists).

Type derived from Nick Shinn’s Sensibility.

Rebound of
Dreamy sky writing
By David Owen Morgan
Posted on May 31, 2011
