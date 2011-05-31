Inma Bermejo

Login with link and lang choices at the top - financial network

Inma Bermejo
Inma Bermejo
  • Save
Login with link and lang choices at the top - financial network finances maths login lang
Download color palette

On the other hand, we have just a link, displaying when clicked the login form.

Cleaner when closer, but requests one more click to get logged. Is it worth it?

6121cc3031e8ba34fa4780d830f108db
Rebound of
Login and lang choices at the top - financial network
By Inma Bermejo
View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Inma Bermejo
Inma Bermejo

More by Inma Bermejo

View profile
    • Like