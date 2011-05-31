Login and lang choices at the top - financial network

Inma Bermejo

Adding login form at the top menubar for financial network.

I don't like it at all, I think it's noisy with the whole form + remember password link there, just beside lang select, but having the form always visible maybe is more useful.

Any advice here?

Posted on May 31, 2011
