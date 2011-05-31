Alexander Pankratov

Much needed splash of color

Much needed splash of color canada maple leaf emboss simple separator
A better version of this.

Does it clearly say that I am in Canada... or am I assuming too much of other people's knowledge of national symbols? :)

Rebound of
Investigating Chaparral
By Alexander Pankratov
Posted on May 31, 2011
