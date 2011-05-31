Sean Tubridy

Nissan Pulsar NX

Nissan Pulsar NX car rebound
I'm a little late to the party on this but...

This car was kind of a piece of junk but it had T-tops and was the closest thing to a sports car that I was going to get in high school.

Source image: http://is.gd/vsOGn7

My First Car - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
Posted on May 31, 2011
