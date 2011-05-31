Jed Bridges

What do you collect?

Jed Bridges
Jed Bridges
Hire Me
  • Save
What do you collect? philately stamps hobby collect book cover script
Download color palette

Stunned at how much art goes into postage stamps; I decided to make a book showcasing various categories from around the world. Philately is a neat-o word for stamp collecting, this being part of the cover

Rebound anything you guys collect : )

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Jed Bridges
Jed Bridges
Creating order from disorder, with design!
Hire Me

More by Jed Bridges

View profile
    • Like