Dan Spencer

Still Standing

Dan Spencer
Dan Spencer
Hire Me
  • Save
Still Standing joplin house heart texture
Download color palette

Branding design for the Ozarks Food Harvest Joplin relief efforts. To be used on apparels, banners, signs and overall general awareness. You can donate to the OFH efforts at the link below.

http://www.ozarksfoodharvest.org/

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2011
Dan Spencer
Dan Spencer
I'm a UI/UX designer from St. Louis.
Hire Me

More by Dan Spencer

View profile
    • Like