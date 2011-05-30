Jay Zawislak

Web header

Jay Zawislak
Jay Zawislak
  • Save
Web header website header blue musician composer
Download color palette

Site design for a light classical/soft jazz composer. The only request: include bamboo. I thought I'd start by including it subtly in the header.

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2011
Jay Zawislak
Jay Zawislak

More by Jay Zawislak

View profile
    • Like