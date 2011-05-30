Tweet this - pull tab

Simon Loffler

I was thinking about adding a little pull-tab for sharing the shop pages via Twitter & Facebook.

Do you think it works? Too confusing with the other icons in the email section? (those icons take you to the official shop social pages)

Posted on May 30, 2011
