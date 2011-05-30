Chaz Russo

"Native" Typeface

Chaz Russo
Chaz Russo
Hire Me
  • Save
"Native" Typeface typography
Download color palette

I started with a few letters... then it just evolved into an alphabet.

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2011
Chaz Russo
Chaz Russo
Art Director & Freelance Graphic Designer
Hire Me

More by Chaz Russo

View profile
    • Like