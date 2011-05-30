iainspad refresh part 4-does it ever end?

Iain

Back to this again. I've gone back a few steps and it's been a pain already laying out the navigation to the grid, but I think this has better promise than my previous design. :-)

What do you guys think?

EDIT: The image on the right may be a slideshow of some stuff.

Posted on May 30, 2011
