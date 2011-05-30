Dedication Day Ticket

Trending designs to inspire you
If there's a rule that says announcement slides can't be fun, no one told me. This is a super-quick graphic I whipped up for my church today. Part 2 of our new building is opening in a few weeks and we're hosting a special dedication service for the occasion.
Side note: I'm single-handedly rebranding my church this summer. I'm convinced any large not-for-profit needs a serious marketing reevaluation every 5 years. For my church, it's been 50 years.
But so far this project has been fun and rewarding in loads of unexpected ways. If you've got a not-for-profit within arm's reach, give 'em all you got. Awesome people like you are all that keeps the lights on.
What organization are you dedicated to?