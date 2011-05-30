Justin Hall

Dedication Day Ticket

Justin Hall
Justin Hall
  • Save
Dedication Day Ticket ticket brandon script texture paper
Download color palette

If there's a rule that says announcement slides can't be fun, no one told me. This is a super-quick graphic I whipped up for my church today. Part 2 of our new building is opening in a few weeks and we're hosting a special dedication service for the occasion.

Side note: I'm single-handedly rebranding my church this summer. I'm convinced any large not-for-profit needs a serious marketing reevaluation every 5 years. For my church, it's been 50 years.

But so far this project has been fun and rewarding in loads of unexpected ways. If you've got a not-for-profit within arm's reach, give 'em all you got. Awesome people like you are all that keeps the lights on.

What organization are you dedicated to?

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2011
Justin Hall
Justin Hall

More by Justin Hall

View profile
    • Like