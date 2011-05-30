Fabio Basile

Spokensugar Clothed

Fabio Basile
Fabio Basile
  • Save
Spokensugar Clothed logo custom cloth texture font script
Download color palette

A final take on the Spokensugar logo :)

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2011
Fabio Basile
Fabio Basile

More by Fabio Basile

View profile
    • Like