Michael Spitz

Runaway Furniture

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Hire Me
  • Save
Runaway Furniture logo branding identity illustration furniture balloon decorating
Download color palette

One more quick shot I wanted to post for this guy...

Not currently in the running for the primary mark > but it was a fun little exploration to play around with ;)

76f7d6068839982c0bbb54ac4735448c
Rebound of
Balloon Your Room
By Michael Spitz
View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2011
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like