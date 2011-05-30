Michael Spitz

Impossible Inflation

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Hire Me
  • Save
Impossible Inflation balloon room logo illustration events architecture identity branding
Download color palette

3rd mark concept for a balloon event decorating company...

Working on type options now > but sounds like it's a split between this guy & the original concept.

76f7d6068839982c0bbb54ac4735448c
Rebound of
Balloon Your Room
By Michael Spitz
View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2011
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like