Reimar Servas

Jv Slider for Pagination

Reimar Servas
Reimar Servas
  • Save
Jv Slider for Pagination slider pagination dark knob
Download color palette

First shows the inactive state. You are on page spread 6/7. Second shows the :pressed state.

I was thinking of something like the magnified popover on iOS keyboards when you press a key.

The shape may be a little weird but I kinda like to give an reference to the page spread. Maybe it’s silly, not sure yet.

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2011
Reimar Servas
Reimar Servas

More by Reimar Servas

View profile
    • Like