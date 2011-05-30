Document Icon

Julius Gehrig

Julius Gehrig
Julius Gehrig
Wanted to try out a new Icon Design Style and came up with this :)
Done in 2 Hours of work
please tell me what you think

Posted on May 30, 2011
Julius Gehrig
Julius Gehrig

