Kamil Khadeyev

Pawn

Kamil Khadeyev
Kamil Khadeyev
Hire Me
  • Save
Pawn pawn icon chess
Download color palette

Decided to try Photoshop's 3D tools. Started with something really simple :)

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2011
Kamil Khadeyev
Kamil Khadeyev
Icon Design & Illustration 🙌
Hire Me

More by Kamil Khadeyev

View profile
    • Like