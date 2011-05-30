Nadir Balcikli

Hurricane Creative

Hurricane Creative logo
Logo design for Hurricane Creative.
‘Hurricane’ comes from the Hawker Hurricane fighter planes of WWII.

Posted on May 30, 2011
