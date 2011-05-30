Andrew Lyons

Birds 2

Andrew Lyons
Andrew Lyons
  • Save
Birds 2 illustration vector texture tattoo
Download color palette

I've lowered the opacity of the drop shadow (thanks Aaron!) and played with the colours and textures. I'm leaving it there - to the next thing!

E9ac5029f2d216b5010653bb941241a9
Rebound of
Birds
By Andrew Lyons
View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2011
Andrew Lyons
Andrew Lyons

More by Andrew Lyons

View profile
    • Like