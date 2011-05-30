Jason Krieger

June Calendar

calendar blue desktop calendar wallpaper lost type co-op june octopus wallpaper
Finished and uploaded my June calendar wallpaper. Versions without dates (and for iOS and Android) are available on my site: Kriegsnet.

Props to the Lost Type Co-Op crew for the awesome Pigeon font too.

