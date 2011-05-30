Peter Coles

Abba real estate - iPhone version

Starting to get a nice feel for the iPhone implementation of the Abba Realty site I've been working on. (Hopefully) it does the desktop version justice, yet remains a more stripped back and simple interface.

Posted on May 30, 2011
