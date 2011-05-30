Breno Bitencourt

Right Stairs Limited Logo

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Hire Me
  • Save
Right Stairs Limited Logo brand brand identity branding brasil brazil design design studio identidade de marca identidade visual identity logotipo logotype breno bitencourt breno bitencourt visual identity bauru logodesign logodesigner featured stairs rsl line logo
Download color palette

Logo proposal, WIP. :)

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
10+ years experience 1000+ logos DONE AWARD WINNING DESIGNER
Hire Me

More by Breno Bitencourt

View profile
    • Like