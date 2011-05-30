Pontus Johansson

Project Collaboration App

Pontus Johansson
Pontus Johansson
  • Save
Project Collaboration App ui interface gui web app webapp wood gloss lolcats are people too wooden tabs lights texture brown search user chat status
Download color palette

A little something I've been sketching on...

Pontus Johansson
Pontus Johansson

More by Pontus Johansson

View profile
    • Like