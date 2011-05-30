Leo

Opera

Leo
Leo
Hire Me
  • Save
Opera opera phantom mask coffee cup design logo identity typography hat lithuania yellow brown
Download color palette

Phantom mask + hat + coffee cup = opera cafe ( Place: Vilnius, Lithuania )

‣ We are smart by design - branding studio
‣ Check our instagram

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2011
Leo
Leo
Smart by design
Hire Me

More by Leo

View profile
    • Like