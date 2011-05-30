Boulevard Charity WP Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
This week sometime, I'll be releasing a WordPress theme in partnership with CodeMyConcept, Superhug and SFF Hosting to be sold via Superhug for $25. The best thing about this is that every penny of the £25 is going to go to a charity close to my heart, Henshaws Society for Blind People.
This is a quick preview of the purple colour option available.