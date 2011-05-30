Phil Stringfellow

Boulevard Charity WP Theme

Boulevard Charity WP Theme
This week sometime, I'll be releasing a WordPress theme in partnership with CodeMyConcept, Superhug and SFF Hosting to be sold via Superhug for $25. The best thing about this is that every penny of the £25 is going to go to a charity close to my heart, Henshaws Society for Blind People.

This is a quick preview of the purple colour option available.

Boulevard Charity WP Theme
By Phil Stringfellow
Posted on May 30, 2011
